Summit County Coroner’s Office records indicate Argentinian man hit by a car in December died of blunt-force trauma

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has determined that blunt-force trauma led to the death of the 22-year-old man who died Dec. 8 after being struck by a car on Summit Boulevard in Frisco.

Bautista Iazurlo was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital, according to Coroner’s Office records. Iazurlo, of Argentina, had been living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa, the town of Frisco said in a news release around the time of his death.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 6 when a white Subaru Forester hit Iazurlo, who was walking south of Summit Boulevard’s Intersection with Hawn Drive and pushing a shopping cart, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Frisco officials have said the driver called emergency dispatch to report the incident, and Iazurlo was transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital before being airlifted to St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital.