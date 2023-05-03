Summit County Coroner’s Office records indicate teenagers killed in sledding accident at Copper Mountain died of blunt force trauma
The manner of death was an accident, according to the Summit County Coroner's Office
The pair of teenagers killed in a sledding incident at Copper Mountain Resort on March 19 died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the records from the Summit County Coroner’s Office.
Drew Fehr, 17, and Dylan Bozzell, 18, both of Fairbury, Illinois, were seniors at Prairie Central High School and teammates on the high school basketball and football teams, the Pontiac Daily Leader had previously reported.
The two died after riding tandem down the halfpipe at Copper Mountain, launching off a large snowbank at the bottom and landing on hard ice, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release at the time of the incident.
A witness called 911 immediately and emergency medical services were quick to treat the boys, but they could not be revived and were pronounced dead on scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death to be an accident.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.