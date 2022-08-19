Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate dips compared to last week

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate went down in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 103 cases per 100,000 people, down from 135 cases last week.

From Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Wednesday, Aug. 17, the county totaled 32 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 70-79 (26 cases) and 20-29 (23 cases) age groups. A total of 20 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There is no change in deaths compared to last week, meaning there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic, 13 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

About 95.2% of the county’s resident population ages 0 and up has received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 83% of the same population has received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 42% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one booster dose.

About 28% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.

Executive Order

Though Summit County has now moved to Level Green, meaning low, there will still be disaster relief options due to an executive order recently signed by Governor Jared Polis.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Governor Polis signed an executive order that continues access to state and federal funds and supports the health care system “to remain appropriately staffed and prepared to respond to public health,” according to the news release .