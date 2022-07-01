Summit County COVID-19 incident rate goes back down

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has gone down again. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 219 cases per 100,000 people, down from 242 cases last week.

From Wednesday, June 22, to Tuesday, June 28, the county totaled 68 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 60-69 (55 cases) and 30-39 (47 cases) age groups. A total of 23 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There is no change in deaths compared to last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, all of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

About 99% of the county’s resident population ages 5 and up has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 86% of the same population has received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 42% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one booster dose.

About 24% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.