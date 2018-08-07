Summit County downgrades fire restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1

At a special session, the Summit County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to downgrade fire restrictions in the county to Stage 1 from Stage 2. The Dillon Ranger District is also reportedly looking to reduce their restrictions to Stage 1, but that has not been confirmed yet.

The use of fireworks and open campfires is still banned. However, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites and the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼-inch spark arrester type screen is now once again permitted.

More details about what Stage 1 restrictions mean for the county will be posted as soon as the county makes the resolution available for print.

This story will be updated.