Summit County encourages second homeowners to respond to 2020 Census

A digital sign displaying a message pertaining to the 2020 Census is pictured in Frisco on Monday, May 18. Participation in the 2020 Census by Summit County residents is extremely low, and the will have a significant impact participation on receiving important items of critical need in the future, such as lPPE, based on census numbers.

KEYSTONE — The 2020 Census is still underway and Summit County officials are urging all types of residents to complete the survey, even those that don’t live here full time.

While Summit County may not be their primary residence, second-home owners should fill out the census for their home in the county in addition to their primary home, according to a post on the Summit County Emergency Blog.

To complete the census, go to 2020census.gov and follow the instructions. Second-home owners simply need to write that “zero” people live in the part-time residence when filling out the census, according to the blog post.

In years past, second-home owners have driven Summit County’s Census response rate down. In January, a statistic that only 21% of Summit County residents responded to the 2010 Census was floating around. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs later rejected the statistic, citing Summit County’s large second-home owner population as a reason for the number being so low.

Taking second-home owners into account, the actual 2010 response rate was 72% for Summit County.