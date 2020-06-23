Summit County encourages second homeowners to respond to 2020 Census
KEYSTONE — The 2020 Census is still underway and Summit County officials are urging all types of residents to complete the survey, even those that don’t live here full time.
While Summit County may not be their primary residence, second-home owners should fill out the census for their home in the county in addition to their primary home, according to a post on the Summit County Emergency Blog.
To complete the census, go to 2020census.gov and follow the instructions. Second-home owners simply need to write that “zero” people live in the part-time residence when filling out the census, according to the blog post.
In years past, second-home owners have driven Summit County’s Census response rate down. In January, a statistic that only 21% of Summit County residents responded to the 2010 Census was floating around. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs later rejected the statistic, citing Summit County’s large second-home owner population as a reason for the number being so low.
Taking second-home owners into account, the actual 2010 response rate was 72% for Summit County.
