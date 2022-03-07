Summit County entertainment venues relax COVID-19 policies

As government health mandates loosen around the region, entertainment venues are following suit with their own coronavirus guidelines. Breckenridge Creative Arts, 10 Mile Music Hall and Lake Dillon Theatre Co. have all recently made their COVID-19 policies less strict.

10 Mile no longer has a vaccination or testing policy, but it notes that one could be reinstituted at any time. Specific bands, such as Spafford on March 13, might require their own pandemic policy.

Breckenridge Creative Arts — which manages venues and studios such as the Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge Theater, The Eclipse Theater and all other structures within the Arts District campus — has required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test since September. Masks or proof of vaccination are no longer required as of March 1, though, like 10 Mile, the measures may be required for a specific show.

Lake Dillon Theatre Co. still requires vaccinations, yet masking is no longer necessary for guests. Wednesdays and Saturdays will offer mask-only performances to let patrons choose what shows they’re comfortable seeing.