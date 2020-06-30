Summit County expands partnership with Centura to provide coronavirus testing

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

KEYSTONE — Summit County has expanded its partnership with Centura to provide novel coronavirus testing.

Public Health Director Amy Wineland and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center CEO Lee Boyles spoke at a news conference Tuesday, announcing the partnership.

“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to highlight the partnership we’ve had with St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and Centura, continuing to provide widespread testing and availability in the community,” Wineland said.

Summit County originally partnered with Vail Health to provide testing through its mobile testing clinic. Centura later took over that program. With the expanded partnership, Centura provides nearly all of the testing available in the county.

“If we could take pretty much 100% of testing, and we could carry that out and do that, it just frees up more resources for public health to focus on the tracing and making sure the county is safe,” Boyles said. “We know this (virus) is not going anywhere.”

The staged mobile testing clinic is available throughout the county from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays, the testing will be at the Breckenridge Recreation Center on Airport Road. On Wednesdays, it is at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center on Fourth Street in Silverthorne. On Fridays, it’s at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West on Straight Creek Drive.

The goal of the staged mobile testing is to make tests available for all people in the county, Summit County Nurse Manager Sara Lopez said. The county hopes the mobile clinic will help members of the Hispanic community, who are disproportionately affected by the virus, have easier access to testing.

“Part of our testing strategy is to provide staged testing in various access points in the community where we feel like there’s higher density housing (and) there may be concerns around transportation and accessing the community testing site in Frisco,” she said.

The mobile clinic also offers testing to those who don’t have insurance for no out-of-pocket cost.

Centura is also offering testing to people without symptoms at the mobile clinic and the community testing site. That testing will be available to people who believe they have been exposed to the virus as well as people in high-risk professions.

“We have a vast amount of testing available now and our goal is really to identify all individuals who are pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and symptomatic so that can do our best in public health to do the contact tracing that is required to suppress the virus,” Wineland said.

Testing for people without symptoms also will be available in outbreak situations. In the past, the county has had to rely on employers to offer testing to asymptomatic employees in an outbreak. Now, the county and Centura will be able to test those involved in outbreaks, Wineland said.

So far, 2,168 people have been tested in Summit County. Of those tests, 231 have returned positive, 1,841 have returned negative and 36 are pending.

“Testing is one of our best tools available to really help suppress the spread of the illness in our community,” she said.

Wineland emphasized the importance of people who are sick getting tested as soon as possible and isolating themselves from others. The partnership will make that even more possible, she said.

The mobile testing clinic accepts appointments and walk-ins, and the daily clinic is by appointment only. Call 970-668-5584 to receive a testing referral and make the appointment at either clinic.

The Summit Community Care Clinic is also continuing to provide testing for its patients at its location on Peak One Drive in Frisco.