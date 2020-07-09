Summit County fire danger increases to very high

The fire danger in Summit County has increased to very high, according to an email from Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jay T. Nelson. The change in fire danger is related to decreased humidity readings and no significant moisture in the forecast.

The White River National Forest, which includes the Dillon Ranger District, is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, preventing fires outside of a permanent fire pit or grate within developed recreation sites, such as campgrounds and picnic areas. Recreational fires on private property require permitting from the local fire districts and are discouraged when fire danger reaches the “high” designation.

The increase in fire danger comes a day after Summit County was under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service. High temperatures through Monday are forecast in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-40s. Only a slight chance of rain is possible.