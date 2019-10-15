Summit County fire danger returns to high

FRISCO — The county’s fire danger level has been moved from moderate to high, according to Chief Jeff Berino with Summit Fire & EMS.

The snowfall last week temporarily lowered the fire danger to moderate, but Berino said the fire indices are again on the rise with most of the snow in the lower valleys having already melted. Though, with some moisture forecast for this weekend, relief may soon be on the way.

All Stage 1 fire restrictions are still in place.