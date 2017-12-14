Summit County firefighters respond to overnight house fire in Summit Cove

Five Summit County residents narrowly escaped a house fire overnight, and a Lake Dillon firefighter suffered a minor injury in battling the blaze, according to a news release from Summit Fire & EMS.

The fire, which started in a detached garage, spread to the house on Sunlight Drive just before 2 a.m.

Residents did not know if the house had working smoke detectors. Fortunately, a resident up in the middle of the night saw the fire and alerted the other occupants, who got out moments before their path to the door was blocked by smoke and flame.

Three engine crews from Lake Dillon Fire were assisted in extinguishing the fire by one from Red, White & Blue Fire out of Breckenridge.

A Lake Dillon firefighter suffered steam burns on his arm and was treated at the scene by a Summit County Ambulance crew.

The garage and two vehicles inside were destroyed, and the house suffered significant damage, but most of the contents were saved, the release stated.

The displaced residents were given lodging at a local hotel.

“I’m very proud of our firefighters and pleased with their efforts to save what could be saved. And we’re thankful that everyone got out safely,” said Lake Dillon Fire Chief Jeff Berino.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.