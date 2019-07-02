Summit County Fishing Report, July 2

Summer has arrived to the High Country, and the winter that wouldn’t end has finally lost its breath. The snowpack is hanging on, but warmer temperatures this week should really get things moving downriver. We’re expecting to see flows hit near peak this week. Many high mountain lakes are good to go and are fishing well.

Your favorite spot running too fast to fish? Get out and explore. Head to that lake you’re always hearing about or that hike you almost do every year. After 20 years of fishing in and near Summit County, I fished four new places this weekend. I’m always up for catching different species, and it was brook, golden, cutthroat and lake trout on this adventure.

Daily rains have kept the San Juan worm on the ends of our lines in the rivers, but the summer hatches are starting to hit full stride. Reports of dry fly-fishing success are starting to fill the shop. Remember, the fish will normally eat what’s available to them, so if the bugs are thick on the surface, be patient and wait. The fish will soon move in and start to feast. Lower elevation rivers like the Colorado are seeing daily hatches of PMDs, yellow sallies and even a few drakes.

The streamer bite has been good some days.

Nymphs:

No. 10-14 worms

No. 16-18 pheasant tails

No. 12-14 golden\olive stones

No. 8-10 Pat’s rubber legs

No. 14-16 prince

No. 14-16 caddis

Dries:

No. 14-16 parachute PMD

No. 14-16 para wulff

No. 14-16 adams

