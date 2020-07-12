Summit County forester receives leadership award
KEYSTONE — Ashley Garrison, a forester who primarily works out of Summit County, received the Young Forester Leadership Award from the Colorado-Wyoming Society of American Foresters.
Garrison works with the Colorado State Forest Service based out of the Granby Field office. She works on cross-boundary, collaborative projects to protect Summit County and other communities from wildfires, according to a news release.
Garrison has reached out to private landowners to gain support for projects next to public lands, creating a defensible space against wildfires. Garrison has also worked with the county’s wildfire council to help secure grants that help with hazardous fuel reduction, according to the release.
Before coming to Summit County, Garrison worked as a forestry project lead with Boulder County Parks and Open Space. She also worked in Gambia in West Africa as part of the Peace Corps. She is now the communications chair for Colorado-Wyoming Society of American Foresters.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User