Summit County forester receives leadership award

KEYSTONE — Ashley Garrison, a forester who primarily works out of Summit County, received the Young Forester Leadership Award from the Colorado-Wyoming Society of American Foresters.

Garrison works with the Colorado State Forest Service based out of the Granby Field office. She works on cross-boundary, collaborative projects to protect Summit County and other communities from wildfires, according to a news release.

Garrison has reached out to private landowners to gain support for projects next to public lands, creating a defensible space against wildfires. Garrison has also worked with the county’s wildfire council to help secure grants that help with hazardous fuel reduction, according to the release.

Before coming to Summit County, Garrison worked as a forestry project lead with Boulder County Parks and Open Space. She also worked in Gambia in West Africa as part of the Peace Corps. She is now the communications chair for Colorado-Wyoming Society of American Foresters.