Summit County gains dog training services, new mindfulness-related boutique

Monique Guimond and Mikhaila Hobbs are expanding their Steamboat Springs-based their business, Dogma Canine Training, to Frisco. Courtesy Photo/Dogma Canine Training



Two businesses, Dogma Canine Training and Bhava Yoga, recently decided to expand their offerings in Summit County, bringing dog training services and another boutique to towns in the area.

Dogma Canine got its start in Steamboat Springs nearly two years ago with hopes of providing a holistic approach to dog training. In May, the business plans to expand to Frisco, where they’ll offer group dog training courses to pet owners throughout the county.

Owner Mikhaila Hobbs said she and her business partner realized that over the pandemic there was a lack of dog training services in Summit County. Hobbs reached out to a mentor that used to train dogs in the area and was able to build a network of contacts from there.

Dogma will start in May with offering its group training courses, but Hobbs hopes to expand beyond that once Dogma has the ability to hire more trainers. The group courses are six weeks long and open to dogs that are at least 4 months old.

Dogma’s trainers are all certified and focus on getting to the root of issues so that pets and their owners will have a foundation of new behaviors to build upon.

“We look at the individual dog and get to know them really well as well as the client,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs said local dog trainers like Dogma are often more trustworthy than trainers from large big box stores because they’ve been through more certification processes. The Dogma trainers are all licensed through the Certification Council of Professional Dog Trainers.

“We have a lot of education behind us,” Hobbs said. “Compared to trainers who are uncertified, we just have a little bit more to offer as far as our educational background.”

Dogma’s group classes are $350 a session. People who are interested in participating can sign up by visiting DogmaCanineTraining.com . Hobbs said the business is also looking to hire a certified trainer in the Frisco area. Interested trainers can reach out at info@dogmacaninetraining.com .

As with Hobbs, Jennie Frank found herself wanting to expand upon her business, Bhava Yoga, during the pandemic. Last fall, Frank added a boutique to the yoga studio space located in Main Street Station in Breckenridge.

At first, the Bhava Boutique was a way to generate more revenue while traditional yoga classes were difficult to host because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, Frank quickly realized she had a passion for selling clothing that went beyond just leggings and sports bras.

The yoga studio owner recently renovated her space to transform the front lobby into a full-blown boutique, focusing primarily on contemporary women’s clothing. The store also sells other items like journals, candles and apothecary goods – things all centered around the theme of mindfulness.

“Because it’s attached to a studio – the studio is the original brand – we tried to weave that through the store a little bit,” Frank said. “It’s about feeling good inside and out.”

Originally focusing her business on yoga, Frank said she was surprised to see how much she loves fashion and selling women’s clothes. That passion and her women-focused clothing helps her stand out from bigger big box stores, she said.

“This is a creative effort for me. I really enjoy curating and picking out clothing and things that I think are going to sell well,” she said. “It’s fulfilling in a whole different way.”

Frank said she’s hoping to expand her boutique even more and build out her online site, ShopBhavaBoutique.com . The store, located at 505 South Main St. in Breckenridg, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.