Summit County goes on fifth week with no fire restriction

For the fifth week in a row, there will be no fire restrictions for Summit County.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported to the Summit County Board of Commissioners at their Tuesday work session that “everyone” in the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is staying out of restrictions, so he recommends the county follow suit.

Monsoonal rains are predicted through Thursday, and the two-week outlook predicts temperatures to be above average and precipitation to also be above average.

The three-month outlook still calls for above average temperatures and below average precipitation. “Especially for the eastern counties in the region, which is us,” FitzSimons said.

The energy release components, FitzSimons said, are below the 50th percentile, which is particularly low. Energy release components are dead fuels that could be burned in a wildfire, and FitzSimons reminded the council that fire restrictions can be triggered if the components are above the 90th percentile.

As FitzSimons finished his report, the county commissioners knocked on the table, saying to “knock on wood” so fire conditions could stay in the no-restriction zone.

However, as she did in last week’s work session, County Commissioner Tamara Pogue reminded residents and visitors to continue to exercise caution.

FitzSimons reported that there were no outreach calls over the Fourth of July weekend regarding wildland fires. He added that neither fire districts — Summit Fire & EMS, or Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District — received calls either.

“Everyone behaved themselves,” FitzSimons said with a laugh at the end of the meeting.

