Summit County government to launch new website

Summit County officials are pursuing a redesign of the county government's website to improve experience and accessibility.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Summit County officials are moving ahead on a plan to redesign the county government’s website, which houses everything from a staff directory to information on meetings and events.

According to a memo presented during the May 9 Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting, the current website “suffers from issues like functional design, accessibility, usability, reliability, speed, mobile friendliness and content management.” It has not been updated since 2012, according to the memo.

The website project’s full cost is expected to be between $38,900 and $48,900. That includes the cost estimate provided by the vendor reworking the site, the cost of extending the county’s current vendor agreement for six months while the new site is developed and the cost of hiring a technical project manager to assist with the redesign.

Beyond creating a better user experience, county officials are seeking to make their digital front compliant with House Bill 21-1110 , which rolled out new standards for government web access for people with disabilities. Those requirements go into effect on July 1, 2024.

The redesign is slated to be done in phases, with an interim front end to launch this fall and a final site design to be unveiled possibly at the beginning of next year.