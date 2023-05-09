Summit County government to launch new website
Summit County officials are moving ahead on a plan to redesign the county government’s website, which houses everything from a staff directory to information on meetings and events.
According to a memo presented during the May 9 Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting, the current website “suffers from issues like functional design, accessibility, usability, reliability, speed, mobile friendliness and content management.” It has not been updated since 2012, according to the memo.
The website project’s full cost is expected to be between $38,900 and $48,900. That includes the cost estimate provided by the vendor reworking the site, the cost of extending the county’s current vendor agreement for six months while the new site is developed and the cost of hiring a technical project manager to assist with the redesign.
Beyond creating a better user experience, county officials are seeking to make their digital front compliant with House Bill 21-1110, which rolled out new standards for government web access for people with disabilities. Those requirements go into effect on July 1, 2024.
The redesign is slated to be done in phases, with an interim front end to launch this fall and a final site design to be unveiled possibly at the beginning of next year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.