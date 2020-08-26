Summit County grad earns doctorate in pharmacy
Summit County graduate Elizabeth Shields received her doctorate in pharmacy in May.
Shields earned her doctorate degree from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She graduated from Summit High School in 2006.
Before receiving her doctorate, Shields graduated from CU with a degree in business administration in 2010. In 2016, she earned a Bachelor of Science in biology, which lead her to her doctorate in 2020.
Shields is now doing her residency as a pharmacist at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. After she finishes residency, she plans to work as a pharmacist in either Summit County or at the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User