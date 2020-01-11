Summit County grads named to dean’s lists for fall 2019 semester
- Jamie Byers of Breckenridge was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a gpa of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
- Kenady Nevicosi of Breckenridge was named to the dean’s list at the University of New England. Dean’s list students must have attained a gpa of 3.3 or better.
- Kathryn Harris of Breckenridge was named to the dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College. To qualify, students must have a gpa of 3.5 or higher while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
