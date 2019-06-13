Summit County graduates earn degrees, internships

Benjamin Hull, formerly of Dillon, graduated May 4 from Azusa Pacific University with a Bachelor of Science, according to a news release from the university. The evangelical, Christian university has seven regional locations throughout Southern California.

Former Breckenridge resident Kathryn Harris is interning this summer with Team Summit in Copper Mountain as part of a Colby-Sawyer College requirement, according to a news release from the school. Harris is majoring in exercise science and is expected to graduate in 2020 from the New Hampshire college.