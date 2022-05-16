Summit County groups to host active threat training event

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council and Synagogue of the Summit will host a training event to counter an active threat Monday, June 13, at the Dillon Community Church, 371 LaBonte St., Dillon.

The training program will educate participants on how to respond to violent threats like active shootings. Participants will learn to identify and explain the steps to survive a threat, understand how to prepare for a threat, learn how to respond to the arrival of law enforcement and how to commit to action during the threat event.