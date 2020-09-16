Summit County haze attributed to fires out West

Hazy skies could be seen across Summit County on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Summit County residents looked out their windows to a hazy horizon Wednesday, Sept. 16. According to the National Weather Service, widespread haze was expected to continue through the evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson said the smoke is coming from wildfires to the west, mainly in California, Oregon and Washington. Danielson said the haze might continue Friday, Sept. 18, but that a low-pressure weather system passing through the area Saturday, Sept. 19, will hopefully lessen the haze and smoke.

While Summit County got its first taste of wintry weather last week, the thermometer has returned to seasonal temperatures. Danielson said highs will be in the low 70s with lows in the upper 30s for the next few days.

The next chance of precipitation is this weekend, when there will be a slight chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Danielson said the weekend isn’t likely to bring much rain, however, and expects isolated showers and less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation.

The weather will remain warm despite the precipitation. The forecast high in Dillon is 71 degrees Saturday, Sept. 19, and 68 degrees Sunday, Sept. 20.