Summit County health officials say 32 COVID-19 tests are pending

A COVID-19 testing kit at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Summit County Public Health officials announced Saturday afternoon that there are no additional presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus beyond the two that already have been confirmed. They added that results are pending for an additional 32 people who met the specific criteria for testing.

Among those waiting for results is a Silverthorne Recreation Center employee. Town of Silverthorne spokeswoman Kim Jardin confirmed shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday that there was no update regarding the employee’s test results.

The employee being tested last worked at the center in the aquatics area from 4:15-6:15 p.m. March 4, according to the town. Prior to working that day, the employee used the men’s locker room, cardio and circuit areas of the facility between 3:30-4:15 p.m. Additionally, the employee visited the recreation center as a guest March 9 and used the men’s locker room, circuit and cardio areas from 2-3 p.m., according to the town.

All recreation center guests who are believed to have had direct contact with the employee March 4 have been notified. The center is closed pending the results of the test.

Over at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, it is unknown whether results have been returned for an employee who was tested after falling ill. A request for comment from A-Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller regarding an update on the test results was not returned as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The employee was answering phones at the resort’s call center March 7, according to resort Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth’s blog. In addition to the employee being tested, four others who worked directly with the employee are in self-quarantine until the test results are received.

A-Basin had planned to remain open but announced at 6 p.m. Saturday that it would close beginning Sunday for an “undetermined amount of time.” The announcement appeared to follow the lead of Vail Resorts, which announced just after 4 p.m. Saturday that it would close all its resorts in North America for a week.

More on COVID-19

On Friday, local health officials issued an ominous warning:

“It is important for the Summit County residents and visitors to understand that it is just a matter of time before we confirm that there is community spread just as we are seeing in other communities across the state.”

All Summit County patients who are awaiting test results have been instructed to remain in self-isolation, according to public health officials. Seven tests have come back negative, a release stated.

Across Colorado, there were 101 positive results and 610 negative results as of 3 p.m. Saturday.