Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions

Rain clouds hang over the Dillon Marina on the Dillon Reservoir. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said there will be no fire restrictions for the week of Sept. 20, 2022 due to upcoming rain and cooler temperatures that have come to Summit County as of late.

Christopher McKnight/Courtesy photo

Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.

As cooler temperatures move in and moisture from rain keeps up with the onset of fall, wildfire factors like energy release components, which are dead fuels that could be burned in a wildfire, have stayed below the fire restriction threshold, FitzSimons said in an email.

Reflecting the trend, fire danger levels recently moved from high to moderate, as established by Summit Fire & EMS.