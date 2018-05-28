Summit County honors nation’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Dillon and Breckenridge honored those who died serving their country in separate Memorial Day ceremonies.

At the Dillon Cemetery, the annual Memorial Day of Remembrance Ceremony was presented by Dillon's Cemetery Advisory Committee in cooperation with the town, and featured a reading of the names of the deceased veterans interred at the cemetery, a Memorial Day message from Christy Knuteson, first vice president of Elks Lodge No. 2561, and music from the Summit Concert Band.

Local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts presented the colors and held a flag retirement ceremony after the event. Pastor Jim Howard of Dillon Community Church offered a prayer, and per tradition, the service offered people in the audience an open microphone to remember and honor their loved ones before ending with a rendition of "Taps."

Hosted in partnership with the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance and the town, Breckenridge's sixth Memorial Day Commemoration at Valley Brook Cemetery was said to be the most well attended yet.

The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District, Breckenridge police, Summit Choral Society and local Boy Scouts all had played roles in the event, and prayers were said by Pastor Jimmy Humphreys of the Great Divide Cavalry Church and Jonathan Knopf of the Synagogue of the Summit.

The keynote speaker, Major Darin Overstreet, deputy state public affairs officer with the Colorado National Guard, took some time Monday to remember his friends and reminded people why it's important to recognize Memorial Day before laying a wreath with Breckenridge Councilwoman Elisabeth Lawrence at the base of a flag that was raised and brought back to half-staff.

Recommended Stories For You

"Stories like these are countless," he said after remembering one of his friends. "It's these stories that keep the spirit of our veterans alive and preserve the fight for our nation's freedom."

Summit Daily staff report