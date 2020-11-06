Summit County investigates coronavirus outbreak at Frisco Elementary School

Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of three cases of the novel coronavirus at Frisco Elementary School.

The cases are among one teacher and two students, according to a Summit County news release. The teacher was tested Nov. 2 and the two students were tested Nov. 3 and 4 after developing symptoms, according to the release. The health department received the first positive test result Nov. 3.

The teacher and two students have been placed in isolation.

Currently, there is one quarantine in effect at the school, according to the district’s weekly quarantine update. All other close contacts of the three cases that have been identified have been placed in quarantine, according to the release.

It’s the first known transmission of the virus between teachers and students.

Frisco Elementary will continue in-person instruction for all students who are not considered close contacts of the three cases.

In the news release, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the fact that this is the first outbreak that has happened in the classroom shows how well the district is doing at preventing the spread of the virus.

There have been other outbreaks among students related to after-school activities and athletics or social gatherings that happened outside of school.

Parents of all district students should monitor their students for symptoms of the virus. If students develop symptoms, they should be kept home from school and tested as soon as possible.