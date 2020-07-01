Summit County investigates coronavirus outbreak at Innovative Family Dental

Personal protective equipment for COVID-19 virus testing is pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic on March 30 in Frisco.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Summit County is investigating two cases of the novel coronavirus at Innovative Family Dental in Dillon.

The first positive case among employees of the dental office was confirmed June 26, and the business closed to the public, according to a news release. A second employee later tested positive. All employees have been quarantined, and no patients have tested positive.

Public health officials think some of the sick employees were using a shared bathroom. The county is working with the practice to discuss break room sanitation and cleaning procedures. Otherwise, the practice was using proper social distancing protocol and personal protective equipment before the outbreak, according to the release.

The two sick employees have been placed in isolation and all close contacts that public health has identified have been notified.

The outbreak is the fourth to occur within the county. Public health officials have maintained that outbreaks are going to be a common occurrence throughout the pandemic.