Summit County investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Summit County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of at least 16 cases among sales team members and contracted workers at Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

According to a news release, the department began investigating the outbreak Nov. 25 after receiving several positive test results from employees, all of whom were tested between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1.

While company management had implemented rules for the sales office — requiring masks, symptom checks and disinfecting — some employees were disregarding those rules, according to the news release.

Public health officials received four complaints about the handling of the virus at the company. According to the release, mask-wearing among sales workers was “sporadic,” people were eating from buffet-style lunches, staff would congregate in the break room, and the company was holding in-person meetings of more than 20 people.

Following the outbreak, the company closed the sales office for 12 days, CEO Mike Dudick said in the release. Dudick added that the company will be learning from this experience going forward and improving upon its COVID-19 policies, which can be found at BGVShines.com.

Public health is urging anyone who believes they might have been exposed to get tested at one of the county’s three testing locations in Frisco and Silverthorne.

All of the positive cases have been placed in isolation and all of the close contacts the county has identified are in quarantine, according to the release.