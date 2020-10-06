Summit County investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Briar Rose Chophouse

Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of two cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Briar Rose Chophouse in Breckenridge.

The first employee tested positive Oct. 1 and the second received a positive result Oct. 4, according to a news release. Since then, the county has identified the employees’ close contacts, who have been place in quarantine.

The county uses the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s definition of an outbreak for the virus, which is two or more cases in a facility or nonhousehold group with onset in a 14-day period.

The county’s contact tracing team did not identify any close contacts among customers of the restaurant. The restaurant had been diligently following all protocols, according to the release.

The employee who tested positive was exposed after attending a gathering outside of the restaurant. Employees of the restaurant had been gathering after their shifts for a drink, which might have lead to the spread among the staff, according to the release.

The restaurant will stay open. However, it is reducing its hours to make up for a shortage in staffing. In the release, David Lipka, general manager of the restaurant, said the restaurant has already “initiated changes to how our staff interacts with guests and congregates during downtime.”