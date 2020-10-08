Summit County investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Downstairs at Eric’s

Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of two cases of the novel coronavirus at Downstairs at Eric’s in Breckenridge, according to a news release.

The county recieved positive test results for each employee on Oct. 1 and Oct. 6. The restaurant had been following proper public health guidelines with employees wearing masks at all times, according to the release.

The county uses the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s definition of an outbreak for the virus, which is two or more cases in a facility or nonhousehold group with onset in a 14-day period.

The county’s contact-tracing team has determined all close contacts of the employees and placed them in quarantine. No customers of the restaurant have been identified as close contacts.

This is the second outbreak to come out of the restaurant. In May, four employees of the restaurant tested positive for the virus.

In the news release, restaurant owner and Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said the restaurant has followed all local and state guidance in response to the virus. He urged people to continue wearing masks and following social distancing protocols.

In light of recent outbreaks of employees at businesses, Public Health Director Amy Wineland urged people to minimize socialization outside of work.