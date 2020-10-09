Summit County investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Ollie’s Pub & Grub

Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of two cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Ollie’s Pub & Grub in Breckenridge.

The county received positive test results for the two employees Oct. 4 and Oct. 8. The two employees had shared a drink together after a shift, according to a news release.

The county uses the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s definition of an outbreak for the virus, which is two or more cases in a facility or nonhousehold group with onset in a 14-day period.

The restaurant had been following proper physical distancing guidelines, however, it had become lax in tracking symptoms of employees, according to the release.

All employees who have been identified as close contacts have been placed in quarantine. The department has not found that any customers of the restaurant are close contacts or have tested positive.

The restaurant has closed while employees are in quarantine. The department is working with restaurant owners to discuss sanitation and cleaning procedures and ensure that employees are completing symptom tracking.

Restaurant owner Alan Bullock said the restaurant is guilty of letting its guard down as a result of “COVID fatigue.” He said the restaurant will be implementing changes to ensure it won’t be in the same situation again.