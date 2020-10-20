Summit County investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Sun Logic

An international company trip led to an outbreak of at least nine cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Sun Logic, a goggles and sunglasses store in Breckenridge, according to a news release.

Summit County Public Health officials are investigating the outbreak, which involves 18 employees. Of those 18, 12 are permanent residents of Summit County. The nine reported cases are among those 12 residents.

The release did not say wether any of the six nonresidents tested positive for the virus.

All 18 employees participated in a company trip from Oct. 6-14, in which they flew to a country that is under a Level 3 Travel Advisory from the U.S. Department of State, which advises U.S. residents to reconsider travel plans.

Several members of the group traveled home while symptomatic for the virus, according to the release. Colorado officials are in the process of reaching out to everyone else on the flight to inform them of their exposure to the virus.

Management of Sun Logic will be closing both of its Main Street locations temporarily while they reassess their physical distancing protocols, according to the release.

All of the employees who tested positive for the virus are now in isolation. The county’s contact tracing team has instructed all identified close contacts to quarantine.