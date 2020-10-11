Summit County investigates COVID-19 outbreak at UPS Customer Center in Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of four cases of the novel coronavirus at the UPS Customer Center in Silverthorne.

Summit County Public Health received the four positive test results for the employees on Sept. 26, Oct. 1, Oct. 4 and Oct. 7, according to a news release. The store had not been enforcing mask policies, physical distancing protocol or symptom tracking, according to the release.

The company also did not have a Business Physical Distancing Protocol form completed, which is required for all businesses in Summit County, according to the release.

UPS managment has not been cooperative with providing information on close contacts of the four employees, acdording to the release. County officials are currently reviewing whether withholding that information is a violation of state or local public health orders. Violations to the local health order are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.

People who believe they may have been exposed to the virus should call 970-668-5584 to talk to Centura Health staff. Centura provides community testing by appointment at its clinic on School Road in Frisco.