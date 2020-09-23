Summit County investigates outbreak at Mountain Lyon Cafe

Mountain Lyon Cafe is pictured Aug. 14, 2018, along Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives

Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of two cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Mountain Lyon Cafe in Silverthorne.

The two cases meet the definition of an outbreak, which is two or more confirmed cases of the virus in a facility or non-household group within a 14-day period.

The outbreak comes along with a spike in cases of the virus in the county. From Sept. 13-18, Summit reported 49 cases of the virus, according to a news release.

Public health received positive test results for the employees Sept. 18 and 22. The restaurant closed Sept. 19 after being notified of the first positive test result. All other staff members in the restaurant are now in quarantine, according to the release.

The county’s contact tracing team has not identified any customers of the restaurant as close contacts of the two employees. Additionally, no customers have tested positive.

The restaurant is now working to throughly clean and sanitize the space and implement a system for tracking employee symptoms, owner Rob Lyon said in the release.

Because of the recent outbreaks and spike in cases, county officials are now looking at ways to prevent the county from having to backtrack its reopening, which would place the county under more restrictions, according to the release.

“We need to each ask ourselves, ‘If we were to test positive for COVID-19 tomorrow, would we be proud of our actions today?’ and keep that in mind when making decisions and evaluating the risk of our activities,” Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in the release.