Summit County investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Silverthorne Target

Shoppers at Target in Silverthorne wear masks as they exit the store May 6. Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of at least three cases of the novel coronavirus at the store.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating an outbreak of at least three cases of the novel coronavirus at Target in Silverthorne.

The store reported an initial positive case among its employees Friday, Sept. 12, according to a news release. Through contact tracing investigations, the department identified two additional cases of the virus on Monday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The employees who have tested positive have been placed in isolation, while their identified close contacts are currently in quarantine. One of the employees who tested positive reportedly worked for two days while experiencing symptoms before being sent home by a manager, according to the release.

Store managers have been cooperative with the investigation, and public health officials have worked with Target to go over sanitation and cleaning procedures, according to the release.

The investigation of the outbreak is ongoing as the county’s contact tracing team works to identify the remaining close contacts of the positive cases, according to the release.

An outbreak is defined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or nonhousehold group with onset in a 14-day period.