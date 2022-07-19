Summit County is hosting four open houses to collect input about its short-term rental program

As Summit County continues to tweak its short-term rental program, officials are collecting public input, and the community has a chance to give feedback at four open houses. Two of those are this week and two are next week.

According to the project’s website , the open houses are an opportunity for the community to ask questions about the county’s short-term rentals program and provide feedback. Community members are welcome to attend any of the four sessions, and they can arrive at any time.

The county is also encouraging individuals to take its survey for those that are not able to attend. The project website said this survey, along with feedback collected at the open houses, will be used to help inform new regulations. To find more information about the survey, visit the county’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/summitcountygov .

The first of the four open houses is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the The Summit County Community & Senior Center in the Fremont Room. The address is 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco. This first session covers the Tenmile Basin area of the county.

The second is at 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at the North Branch Library in the Blue River Room. The address is at 651 Center Circle in Silverthorne. This second session covers the Lower Blue Basin.

The third is at 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Summit County Courthouse in the Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting room. The address is 208 E. Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge. This third session covers the Upper Blue Basin.

The last session is 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the Dillon Town Hall in the council chambers. The address is 275 Lake Dillon Drive. This last session covers the Snake River Basin.