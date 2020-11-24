Summit County joins ’Save our Season’ campaign in response to COVID-19 restrictions

Summit County is one of seven resort communities participating in the “Save our Season/Stop our Spread” initiative in response to level red restrictions on the states’ COVID-19 dial.

According to a news release, the initiative was created to encourage residents of Summit County, Steamboat Springs, Winter Park, Fraser, Grand County, Roaring Fork Valley and Vail Valley to do everything they can to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and save the ski season.

The initiative is encouraging residents to reduce their social interactions and reconsider activities such as lunches with friends, in-person business meetings, parties, Thanksgiving celebrations and more.

According to the release, people can take a pledge to follow prevention guidelines and restrictions put in place by public health officials at SaveOurSeason.org.

Organizers are also asking that people like the initiative’s Facebook page, change their profile picture to the Save our Season logo and post about why they want to save the season.

The initiative has also created a GoFundMe page to collect donations. The donations will help fund the creation of stickers, window clings, banners, social media campaigns and radio ads.