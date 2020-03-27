Summit County launches online symptom tracker to estimate spread of coronavirus

DILLON — Summit County has launched an online symptom tracker to help determine the extent of the spread of the new coronavirus in the area.

As of Friday morning, Summit County had 13 confirmed cases of the new virus, but public health officials say that number doesn’t accurately reflect the spread of the illness in the community because of a lack of testing and backlog in results from state and private labs.

Currently, only health care workers, first responders and seriously ill patients are being tested, making it difficult for public health officials to estimate the true number of cases.

To help with that, health officials are asking anyone who has experienced possible symptoms of COVID-19 — including cough, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle aches and shortness of breath — since March 1 to report their symptoms using the new tool. The responses will be anonymous, but aggregated data will be shared with the public.

To submit a report or view the data, the symptom dashboard can be found at SummitCountyCO.gov/1306/coronavirus. The page is available in English and Spanish.