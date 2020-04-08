Summit County launches survey to ask property owners whether they’ll be able to make their property tax payments

The Summit County Treasurer’s Office has released an update to the county’s late payment and delinquent interest policy in response to executive orders signed by Gov. Jared Polis that address filing deadlines and interest.

The deadline for Colorado taxpayers to submit their personal property declaration schedules has been extended from April 15 to June 15.

Also, from now until May 1, Summit County will accept delinquent first half payments (originally due March 2) without interest. The second payment will be due June 15.

The policy does not extend to accounts where the taxes are remitted by a mortgage company through a taxpayer’s escrow account or by a title company as part of a real estate closing.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Summit County also has launched a survey asking property owners when they plan to pay their property taxes, whether they plan to pay in one or two installments and whether they expect to have trouble making their payments, among other questions. Property owners can take the anonymous survey on the treasurer’s website.

Taxpayers can get updated information at SummitCountyCO.gov/treasurer, or by contacting the office at 970-453-3440 or treasurer@summitcountyco.gov.