Summit County Libraries adds film streaming service

Summit County Libraries has added the film-streaming service Kanopy, which will give patrons access to more than 30,000 films for free, according to a news release.

With the motto of “thoughtful entertainment,” Kanopy provides access to films of social and cultural value, including award-winning documentaries, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, world cinema, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.

Residents must have a library card to sign up for the service at summitcountyco.kanopy.com.