Summit County Libraries offers free online learning courses, newspapers

Over the past month, Summit County Libraries has grown its online resources to include Universal Class, Creativebug and NewsBank. These services allow patrons to take various online courses or browse collections of newspapers for free.

NewsBank has fully searchable archives of The Denver Post and Summit Daily News. The text edition of the Denver Post goes back to 1989 and the image edition is from 2017 to present. Meanwhile, the Summit Daily News editions go back to 2002.

Universal Class provides more than 500 courses in over 30 subjects. People can learn about entrepreneurship, cooking, fitness and more with videos, assignments and tests.

Creativebug is aimed specifically at teaching about arts and crafts. Video workshops for kids and adults come complete with downloadable recipes, templates and patterns.

Additionally, library guests can now book appointments to use a public computer at the North Branch Library in Silverthorne. A 45-minute session can be scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Masks are required and public health protocols such as social distancing must be followed. Call 970-668-4280 or visit SummitCountyLibraries.org for more information.