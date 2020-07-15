Summit County Libraries reopens all three branches to in-person service
Summit County Libraries is once again open for business. The branches in Silverthorne, Frisco and Breckenridge are available to a limited amount of guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Patrons must wear face masks and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others, with folks asked to wait outside if the building is too crowded. Visits are limited to one hour in order to give everyone an opportunity to go inside.
Curbside pickup is still available for people who do not want to enter the facilities.
