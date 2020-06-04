Summit County Libraries summer reading program goes virtual

A child rushes by with his haul at the Summit County Main Library during a used book sale. This summer’s reading program is virtual.

Summit Daily file photo

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this summer Summit County Libraries’ reading program is going virtual thanks to new Beanstack software funded by the Friends of the Library. Starting Monday, June 8, adults, teens and kids will be able log their reading hours on the Summit County Libraries Beanstack site or app to earn virtual badges.

New this year, young readers can choose the traditional reading option, or complete activities such as building a bridge with Mountain Top Children’s Museum, crafting with The Frosted Flamingo, learning a dance with the Silverthorne Recreation Center and more.

Prizes have returned this year and can be picked up curbside. The more students read, the better their chances of winning gift cards and earning entries into grand prize drawings for toys and games.

The library also has virtual programming that includes magician Ann Lincoln, listening to a Frisco Historic Park lunchtime lecture or enjoying some meditation and yoga with Building Hope Summit County.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Visit SummitCountyLibraries.org for more information and SummitCountyLibraries.Beanstack.org to sign up.