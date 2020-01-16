Summit County Libraries’ Travel Slide Show series starts Friday
Summit County Libraries’ 2020 Travel Slide Show series kicks off Friday, Jan. 17, with a presentation about bikepacking along the Oregon Coast at the North Branch Library in Silverthorne.
The series continues each Friday through March 20 with another photo slideshow. The series was started 10 years ago by former North Branch Library manager Janet Good to encourage residents to show off their pictures from trips around the world, according to a news release.
Series schedule:
- Jan. 17: Bikepacking Along the Coast of Oregon by Heidi Kumm, 7 p.m. at North Branch Library.
- Jan. 24: Joel and Roxanne’s Around the World Adventure by Joel and Roxanne Watson, 6 p.m. at South Branch Library in Breckenridge.
- Jan. 31: Life at the Edge of the Greenland Ice Cap by Maryann Gaug, 7 p.m. at North Branch Library.
- Feb. 7: Trekking The Tour Du Mont Blanc Hut to Hut by Jennifer Faoro Weller, 6 p.m. at South Branch Library.
- Feb. 14: Morocco from the Blue City to the Sahara by Bob Hinderholtz, 7 p.m. at North Branch Library.
- Feb. 21: Cycling the Coast of Croatia by Heidi Kumm, 6 p.m. at South Branch Library.
- Feb. 28: Climbing and Trekking the Andes by Dave Cooper, 7 p.m. at North Branch Library.
- March 6: Two Weeks in Thailand and Cambodia by Sarah Wilkinson, 6 p.m. at South Branch Library.
- March 13: Sailing Newfoundland and the French Islands by Bart Snow, 7 p.m. at North Branch Library.
- March 20: Pandas, Tibet, and the Yangtze River by Neil and Beth Groundwater, 6 p.m. at South Branch Library.
