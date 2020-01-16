Summit County Libraries’ Travel Slide Show series starts Friday

Dave Cooper's talk about climbing and trekking in the Andes is at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at North Branch Library in Silverthorne.

Summit County Libraries’ 2020 Travel Slide Show series kicks off Friday, Jan. 17, with a presentation about bikepacking along the Oregon Coast at the North Branch Library in Silverthorne.

The series continues each Friday through March 20 with another photo slideshow. The series was started 10 years ago by former North Branch Library manager Janet Good to encourage residents to show off their pictures from trips around the world, according to a news release.

Series schedule: