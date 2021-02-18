Summit County Library annual travel series goes virtual

The Summit County Library will host three more virtual events as part of the library’s “armchair travel series.“

The annual series will host “Life on the Road: A Journey Around the World” by Amy Sabreen on March 4, “Tapas, Castillos y Bicicleta de Montaña: An adventure through Catalonia and Mallorca” by Amanda Day on March 11 and “Above and Below the Water: Raja Ampat and Papua New Guinea” by Dr. Pam Petersen on March 18.

Those who are interested can access previous travel talks as part of the series via the library’s YouTube channel. Talks Include “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000 Foot Peaks” by Colorado author Jeri Norgren and photographer John Fielder, “Pandas, Tibet and the Yangtze River” by Neil Groundwater and “The Great Unconformity: 21 Days Rafting the Grand Canyon” by Jennifer Faoro Weller.

For more than 15 years, Janet Good, Friends of the Library president, has sought out traveling locals and invited them to show off their captivating pictures from their trips around the world.

Register at SummitCountyLibraries.org for the Zoom meetings, which are held at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.