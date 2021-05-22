Summit County Library eliminates fines

In an effort to make library services more inclusive, the Summit County Library is removing overdue book fines. According to a news release, the move aims to increase community good will and use of the library, improves costumer service and addresses social inequities.

While fines are gone, there will still be a two-week checkout policy, and items must be returned or renewed by the due date. People are sent a billing notice with a replacement fee if an item has not been returned or renewed 30 days after the due date. A person’s library account will then be blocked from accessing library services until that item is returned or paid for. The replacement fee is waived and the card is unblocked when the item is returned.

If residents have library items at home that they have not returned — even if they are years overdue — they are encouraged to bring them back to the library.

“There is no need to feel embarrassed or ashamed,” Summit County Library Director Stephanie Ralph said in the release. “There will be no fees on these items as we will clear them off your record. We are just happy to have library materials back and more people in our community engaging with the library.”