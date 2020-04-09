Summit County Library events go digital

Though Summit County Libraries has closed its doors, community members still can participate in various library events virtually.

Courtesy Getty Images | iStockphoto

FRISCO — While the various branches of Summit County Libraries are physically closed, the library is still hosting events online to keep the community connected during the coronavirus pandemic. Kids can participate in storytime, young adults can join virtual Lego club and older people can enjoy meditation, crafting or cooking.

The library’s storytimes started April 7 and continue throughout the month on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Meanwhile, virtual Lego club has a different theme each week, and builders can email their creations through May 1.

At 6 p.m. Thursdays, Ravi Jaishankar will lead a meditation session. Then on Fridays, people can craft different items using regular home supplies at 3 p.m. This Friday, April 10, is a trivia night open to participants via Zoom at 6 p.m.

Though not an event, the South Branch Library is using the rise of downtime and home cooking to start a virtual cookbook club. People can email a link of their favorite recipe and a photo of the finished product to southbranchbreck@gmail.com to be featured.

Visit SummitCountyLibraries.org for more information on events or its Facebook page for the livestreams.