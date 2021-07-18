Summit County Library expands services with free online resource Learning Express

The Summit County Library has added a free, online resource to its list of tools thanks to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Called Learning Express Library, the EBSCO service offers tutorials, practices tests and e-books to patrons of all ages and backgrounds.

People can use Learning Express to prepare for GED exams, college entry or graduate tests like the ACT and GRE and more. It includes ways to build career and computer skills as well as resources in Spanish to help become a U.S. citizen.

Visit SummitCountyLibraries.org for more information and to sign up for the program.