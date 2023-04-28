Summit County Library eyes April 29 community fundraising goal for north branch renovation, expansion

A rendering shows what the expansion at the northern branch of the Summit County Library in Silverthorne could look like.

Summit County Library/Courtesy rendering

As National Library Week comes to a close, the Summit County Library is eyeing an April 29 deadline for its fundraising goal of $5,000, which will go towards renovating and expanding the library’s north branch in Silverthorne.

Residents can log onto their county library Beanstack account at SummitCountyLibraries.beanstack.org/reader365 or on the Beanstack mobile app to register for the “Read to Raise the Roof Fundraising Challenge.”

Users can then share their donation page to raise funds while logging reading time. Donations can also be made to the Summit County Library Foundation by going to SummitCountyLibraries.org/get-involved/library-foundation .