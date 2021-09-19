Summit County Library Foundation to host online auction

A rendering of the proposed entrance to the Summit County Library’s main location in Frisco is shown. The library’s foundation is hosting an online auction to help raise funds for library renovations.



The Summit County Library Foundation is hosting an online auction this month to help raise money for the library’s capital campaign project. The auction runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2.

Close to 80 businesses are participating by auctioning off a variety of products and services, including hotel stays, gift certificates, ski rentals, Broncos tickets and more.

The foundation aims to raise $10,000 through the auction toward a $1 million total goal. Membership in the Authors’ Circle is also available to assist in fundraising. People can donate $100 through Colorado Gives to receive swag and VIP invites to events.

The library is also hosting trivia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Angry James Brewing Co. at 421 Adams Ave, Silverthorne. People can play literary trivia, bid on a selection of auction items and win questions to enjoy free beer flights and ice cream sandwiches.

Auction items can be viewed at Fundraiser.bid/SummitCountyLibraries and more can be learned about the project at SummitLibraryExpansion.com. People who would like to donate to the online auction can contact Marissa Johnson at marissa.johnson@summitcountyco.gov .