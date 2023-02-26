Summit County Library honors volunteers, including some tail-wagging friends

The north branch library in Silverthorne is pictured Feb. 7, 2022. Library staff recently recognized the work of volunteers with two awards.

The Summit Couny Library department recently honored several volunteers, including a host of “reading dogs,” and even a cat, according to a county government press release.

The recognition is part of the library’s ongoing annual volunteer of the year award and Van Woodford award which “acknowledge the hard work of the library volunteers who dedicate their time and energy” to making the county’s libraries a “welcoming and enriching environment for both residents and visitors,” a Feb. 20 press release states.

For volunteer of the year, the library has awarded a slate of dog and cat owners who represent a team of reading dogs made up of registered therapy animals. Those include:

Holly Holden and Oliver and Harry (the first reading cat)

Linda Hrycaj and Jigs

LeeAnn Lumsden and Owen

Brad Perry and Jack and Ruby

Jan Shipman and Trooper

Sandee Smith and Manny

Patty Smith and Ingrid

Pat Spitzmiller and Josie

Beverly Young and Cody

The Van Woodford award, named after the titular library manager of 37 years, was given to Dale Stein, a county capital projects manager, who began working with the South Branch Library in the town of Breckenridge in 2013, the press release states.

“He adeptly managed the challenges of renovating the historic schoolhouse, built in 1909, complete with a 160-seat theater,” the press release stated. “By March of 2022, Stein had helped two beautiful Summit County libraries reopen, and had a third, the North Branch Library, started on its renovation … his attention to detail and care for each project he works on is truly admirable.”